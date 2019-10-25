How the government workforce can transform itself for the future

Hearing the words “stable” and “government” together can be a little hard to believe with everything going on in Washington these days.

The stability of government can, however, be seen in our cities, with a dedicated workforce that makes it happen. Public sector work comes with a trade-off of lower pay than in the private sector, but there is reduced churn from economic cycles and pensions haven’t disappeared. Firefighters, teachers, planners, and more are essential to serving our communities. Government has been more insulated from the trends whipsawing the workforce from offshoring to automation to variable scheduling, but the future of government work is quickly changing all around us.

The mission of government work is to serve the public interest and better the country—and the cities where we all live—by working on behalf of all of us pursuing and implementing policies that serve the public. Government employs a large chunk of the workforce, at nearly 17% of people employed. At the National League of Cities, we have explored the future of work in our research, particularly its impact broadly speaking on cities and the people that live in cities—exploring automation, AI, and general workforce shifts. We are also well aware of the ominous forecasts for the workforce, with job displacement nigh and numbers as high as half the workforce potentially wiped out by robots (or not).

We all depend on government services, and a well-functioning government can mean the difference between life and death or abject poverty and an opportunity for success. This is why it is so important to examine what the future of government work has in store. I recently moderated a panel at The Public Sector 2030 Workforce Summit and talked to people on the ground in cities—and working with cities—about what exactly the future of the public sector workforce portends. The primary themes the people I spoke with addressed centered on the impacts of artificial intelligence and algorithms on hiring practices; better understanding a younger, more diverse workforce; and weighing the choice between a tour of duty and lifelong employment.

AI will impact hiring practices in the public sector

By now, we are all familiar with the usage of artificial intelligence and algorithms to hire employees in the private sector. There are consultants galore that will develop systems for companies that want to automate every step of the process from initial résumé screens to the interview process to onboarding of new hires. Furthermore, AI can in the best of circumstances help eliminate hiring biases while in the worst of circumstances reinforce existing biases.

But, up until very recently, these tools had not really made their way into the public sector. Now human resources departments are starting to use enhanced digital tools in hiring. We expect government to be more transparent than the private sector. Clarity over what government weights in algorithms is imperative to identify upfront where biases may appear and work to mitigate these challenges.

Better understanding of a younger, more diverse workforce

The population has grown more diverse in recent decades, and making sure that our government workforce reflects this is critically important for a whole host of reasons. Government serves the public, and if the workforce does not reflect that public, there are clear blind spots that will—and have been missed—in service delivery for people of color and underrepresented community members.