Lululemon’s new drops are high fashion and weather ready

Browse on over to Lululemon’s website today, and you’re going to see a lot more than just yoga gear and stretchy nylon. That’s because the royal brand of athleisure just dropped new men’s and women’s collections—and they’re not what you’d expect.

The new women’s line is a collaboration launched with high-end Serbian fashion designer Roksanda. The limited-edition collection features bold designs that have been fashioned for the fitness studio as well as the urban streets. That means that fans of the functional performance of Lululemon’s tried and true pieces won’t be let down—since pieces from the collection such as the Break New Ground Short ($98), the Inner Expanse tight ($138), and the Break New Ground Swiftly turtleneck ($108) feature details such as mesh ventilation, hidden pockets (our favorite), sweat-wicking technical NuLux fabric, and bonded hems for a smooth feel/zero chafing. But even though the pieces are made to perform like the tried-and-true pieces you know and love, the shapes and designs set the collection apart from other fitness apparel. Unexpected color combinations (like mustard, merlot, and bubblegum pink) and sculptured design (like the adjustable bell-sleeves on the Break New Ground running jacket, $198) define the collection.

Our favorite pieces are the Inner Expanse Infinity coat ($998), which multitasks as a trench, puffy jacket, vest, or full-on winter coat depending on how you want to wear it and the Break New Ground tights ($168) which come in a rich, perfect-for-fall colorway and feature thoughtful details like drop-in pockets and a drawcord for hanging your tights up when you take them off. But what’s most impressive is the collection’s ability to be layered. The pieces are designed to be worn with other pieces from the collection for a put-together but not-too-uniform look, but also can be worn with pieces you likely already own.

A similar dedication to layering is what we also see with the new men’s collection, which was created with more technical needs and outdoor performance in mind. The Escape and Explore line was inspired by a motorcycle road trip that Ben Stubbington, the SVP of Design + Concepts at Lululemon took around Yosemite National Park, and all of the weather conditions that came along with it. The collection features pieces that are designed with a more everyday look (think rugged collared shirts and rain jackets), but can handle not-so-average demands. The technical Lululemon x Wilderness pant ($198) has a tailored look, but is made of water-repellent fabric and features double-layered reinforced knees for extra durability. The Lululemon x Wilderness Explore rain jacket ($398) comes in a sage, stone, and grey colorway and that doesn’t scream “outdoor enthusiast” like other technical outerwear tends to—smartly integrating a stowable hood, a hidden waterproof pocket for your phone, and sleek seam-seeled Glyder waterproof fabric.

Both collections are now available on the Lululemon website and in select stores.