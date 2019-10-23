Great marketing lifted Nike’s Mark Parker and Under Armour’s Kevin Plank—but it couldn’t save them

Yesterday, both Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank and Nike CEO Mark Parker announced that they would be stepping down from their respective positions in 2020. As sports business moves go, it’d be a bit like LeBron James and Steph Curry announcing their retirement on the same day.

A significant part of both Plank and Parker’s history is wrapped up in how they each used marketing to push their place in culture. However, as brands have become more and more obsessed with informing and reflecting culture, the landscape has shifted in a way that has made everything that a company does a part of its brand.

That’s an underlying parallel between these two executives and their decision to step down.

Despite decades of carefully constructed—and wildly successful—marketing and advertising, it’s the overall culture that spelled their respective ends.

Parker has been CEO of Nike since 2006 and, as my colleague Mark Wilson pointed out yesterday, he oversaw the company’s modern golden age of design—ranging from its revolutionary products like Flyknit to its bold, connected retail strategy. On the marketing side, Parker’s Nike has hit a stride of creative advertising (along with its ad agency Wieden+Kennedy) rarely seen. Much like its insanely popular new sneaker drops, pop culture now eagerly awaits each new Nike ad with giddy anticipation. Its 2010 World Cup ad “Write the Future” was directed by Oscar-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu and was cool enough to get even Americans to care about soccer.

Its 2017 spot “Equality” positioned sports, and by extension Nike, as a force for equality and good in a crazy world.

Of course the brand and Parker’s crowning marketing achievement is arguably 2018’s “Dream Crazy.” It sparked some controversy, but it also perfectly illustrated how Nike under Parker’s leadership had perfected the art of using advertising not only to influence culture but also boost its bottom line.