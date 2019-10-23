Disney’s Iger: Marvel movies aren’t ‘less’ than Scorsese, Coppola classics

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger fired back at filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola for their recent criticisms of Disney’s Marvel Comics movies.

It started when Scorsese told Empire magazine in early October that the Marvel movies, like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, are more like theme parks than films, adding that the Marvel superhero films are “not cinema.”

A Twitter furor ensued, and then flared up again on Sunday when Francis Ford Coppola told journalists in Lyon, France that Scorsese was putting it lightly. “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema,” Coppola said. “He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Iger was asked to weigh in at the Wall Street Journal‘s Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, and he did, with gusto.

“Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are people I hold in the highest regard in terms of the films they’ve made, the films I’ve liked, the films we’ve all watched,” he began.

“But when Francis uses the words ‘those films are despicable,’ I’d reserve the word ‘despicable’ for someone who had committed mass murder,” Iger said, clearly chagrined.

He continued: “I don’t get what they’re criticizing us for when we’re making films that people are obviously enjoying going to and they’re doing so by the millions.”