The great rebranding of body hair

These days, I often find myself toodling around on Instagram, minding my own business, when boom! A brand serves me an ad about pubic hair. To be clear, I have no problem with body hair. To each their own. It’s just not what I expect when I’m browsing through pictures of fall boots and my friends’ toddlers. But perhaps it’s time for me to get used to it, because many brands, it seems, are trying to make pube care a bigger part of your life—and, by extension, their business.

The latest brand to make the case for pubic hair is Flamingo, the women’s shaving brand developed by Harry’s. This week, the brand released a $12 Mons Mist, a conditioning spray for the hair in your nether regions that is designed to nourish the hair and skin at “every stage of growth.” The implication here is that the product can help people who decide to wax or shave their body hair. It’s named for the mons pubis, the delicate triangle of tissue on top of the pubic bone. On Flamingo’s website, there’s a sketch of that part of the body, along with the brand’s explanation of its anatomy-focused approach to the product and packaging design: “using anatomically accurate language and giving pubic hair thoughtful care has entirely reframed our relationships to it.”

In ads that supported the product launch, Flamingo emphasized women’s right to choose ( . . . pubes), attempting to play off of political mottos: “No Waxation Without Representation,” one full-page ad declared. “We Are Grow Choice,” said another. In a mailer sent out to the press, I received buttons that said, “The BUSH 2020” and “I’m with HAIR,” presumably as a nod to the political campaigns of George W. Bush and Hillary Clinton. It’s all very tongue in cheek, though some may take umbrage at the fact that political slogans and activist language around feminist issues have been co-opted by a company to sell more products.

Flamingo isn’t the only brand in the pro-hair camp. Over the summer, direct-to-consumer razor brand Billie launched an ad campaign called “Project Body Hair” pegged to the Fourth of July featuring women coming out of a pool sporting unshaven bikini lines. The message? We should stop thinking of body hair as taboo or embarrassing. Billie’s tagline was: “Red, White, and You Do You.” Another new direct-to-consumer brand called Fur is singularly focused on pubes with an impossibly wide range of products—its signature is a $45 hair softening oil that also prevents ingrown hairs. There are also exfoliating and regrowth-refining creams, along with on-the-go wash cloths. Most of these products seemed designed for women who remove their hair, rather than keep it. But like Flamingo, Fur also emphasizes language about choice. “We believe in a more inclusive definition of beauty,” it claims on its website. “Whether you think the bush is back or skin is in.”

While these brands are clearly trying to spark a broader conversation about women, body hair, and feminism, they’re also tapping into a business opportunity. Shaving is big business, generating $3.5 billion in revenue every year for both men’s and women’s products. While the industry as a whole has been shrinking over the last few years, the women’s segment of the market is expected to grow by 4% a year between 2018 and 2024. One reason for this growth appears to be that brands are drawing attention to women’s pubic hair care and creating entirely new products for them.

Over the last two decades, denuding the bikini area has become increasingly popular. In fact, one 2016 study of more than 3,000 women found that 62% of women have removed their pubic hair completely at some point.

But this trend is deeply entwined with notions of gender and societal expectations around grooming. Why do women feel need to be hairless in the first place, particularly when men don’t feel as much social pressure on this front? What about hair was so problematic or unfeminine? Why was female pubic hair deemed unhygienic, while men’s was not? The cultural association between hairlessness and femininity raises even more issues for trans, gender-fluid, and nonbinary people. Keeping pubic hair, or getting rid of it, can be an important aspect of identity. Crucially, Flamingo does not use gendered language about the Mons Mist, even though the brand is targeted at female-identified consumers.