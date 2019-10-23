How mindfulness improves decision-making

Everywhere you look, mindfulness meditation is touted as a wonder drug. Meditation can supposedly support weight loss, lower stress levels , increase attention, and reduce anxiety . But there’s one benefit that I think many people overlook—being mindful makes you a much better decision-maker.

Two years ago, I went to a 10-day silent retreat in Ladakh, India. The retreat center was akin to a monastery, located in a scenic panorama of the Himalayas, at an altitude of 12,000 feet. Insects enjoyed undisturbed existence in our dormitories, protected by our oath not to harm any living being. The schedule was also ruthless: First meditation sessions began at 4.30 a.m., and the days lasted until 10.30 p.m.

What I learned about my internal dialogue

What must sound as the most grueling of days from the outside ended up being some of the most meaningful days on the inside. I learned that my mind is hardly ever still. Instead, thoughts just come up. Ruminations, emotions, memories seem to pop up out of nowhere, mostly unsolicited and untriggered. When you’re meditating, you can’t decide what to think next, and you can’t choose not to think at all.

What’s more, these subconscious thoughts often trigger an automatic “chain reaction.” They evoke feelings, which materialize in bodily sensations, and they, in turn, elicit counter-feelings and reactions. Most of the time, the temptations of the modern world distract us from processing these feelings. But the complete silence and alpine tranquility of the retreat environment allowed me to do just that (and gain a lot of clarity in the process.)

The magnitude of our distraction in daily life should come as no surprise: The addictive use of media and the omnipresence of screens make deep focus a challenging endeavor.

But interestingly, even going entirely off the grid for 10 days didn’t prevent my mind from distracting itself. If I’m that inattentive when I sit in complete silence, I realized that the level of distraction in my “normal life” is orders of magnitude bigger.

These distractions have a significant impact on my decision-making capacity. The noise produced by my mind and my environment distorts my clear thinking, which interferes with my judgment.