Spotify users: Here’s how to claim your free Google Home Mini

For a while last year, Spotify was giving away free Google Home Mini speakers to its Spotify Premium for Family subscribers. Now, it’s bringing back the offer and extending it to individual plans, even if you’re already a subscriber.

The Google Home Mini, which can play music, control smart home devices, and provide information in response to voice commands, lists for $50, though it’s often on sale for less. The Spotify tie-in effectively brings the price down to $10 if you’re not paying for the streaming music service already.

To claim the smart speaker, do the following:

Head to Spotify’s Premium or Family landing page.

Then, either sign up or click the “Get your Google Home Mini” link if you’re already a subscriber.

You should receive a code to redeem in Google’s online store.

The deal’s available until November 15 or while supplies last.

Keep in mind that this is not the Nest Mini with better bass that Google announced last week, and if you already claimed a free speaker last year, you won’t be able to get another one. Same goes with users who have a student discount or who are paying through a third-party billing system, such as iTunes or a cable provider.

Also worth noting: Amazon is offering its own Echo Dot speaker for $1 with a month of its Amazon Music Unlimited service, but only for new subscribers. Why Google isn’t doing the same with its own YouTube Music or Google Play Music services is anybody’s guess.