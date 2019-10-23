What will 5G mean for you? A reality check on the hype

On Tuesday morning, the talks that opened the Mobile World Congress trade show in Los Angeles were Southern-California sunny about 5G wireless.

“It will revolutionize our lives,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of the wireless communications trade group CTIA, in a typical observation. The Washington trade group co-sponsors this convention alongside GSMA, the London-based organization behind the much larger MWC show in Barcelona.

We’ve been hearing things like that about 5G for years. The next generation of wireless, so the sales pitch goes, will make the previously impossible possible. Think self-driving cars. Or robot surgery. Or perhaps even robot surgery in the back of self-driving cars.

But the resolutely optimistic remarks by opening keynote speakers like Baker, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, U.S. Cellular CEO Kenneth R. Meyers, and Viacom president and CEO Robert Bakish also offered reminders of how far 5G has to go in some key areas.

Spotty coverage

The first thing to know is that the fastest flavor of 5G is also the first to fade. Millimeter-wave 5G, the foundation of AT&T and Verizon’s early 5G deployment, can deliver download and upload speeds competitive with fiber-optic links. But that high-band spectrum can’t deliver them more than a block or two.

“We’ll just never get the coverage out of millimeter that we need if we’re really going to try to cover vast areas of this country,” U.S. Cellular’s Meyers told Baker.

But even 5G networks built on slower but longer-range mid- and low-band spectrum cover far less ground than 4G. I’ve seen this myself carrying a Sprint 5G review unit around Washington, D.C., where reception is a block-by-block proposition.