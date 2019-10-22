Brandi Carlile’s protest set off a backlash against ‘Fortune’ for hosting Kirstjen Nielsen at Most Powerful Women Summit

Power is an intangible commodity with a fluid definition. Among the participants in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., this week are CEOs such as Tory Burch, whose power is rooted in commerce and culture, along with politicians such as former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice, whose power extends to world order. Although the mix of boldface names on the list is fairly wide-ranging, one name in particular has brought with it a pronounced backlash.

The controversy is not about whether former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen should be considered a Powerful Woman, but whether an impartial business publication should give her a platform for talking about the way she chose to use that power.

Although she resigned from her position at the White House back in April, Nielsen remains the face of Trump’s Zero Tolerance policy, which removed more than 2,700 children from their parents in 2018. (Many of those children remain separated from parents who have been deported, and the government has said it could take up to two years to identify all the children affected by Trump’s policy.) Nielsen ultimately may have only led the DHS for a little over a year, but her lasting legacy will be the memory of her insisting that no family separation policy existed long after it was clear one did, and arguing over the semantics around “cages” in a congressional hearing.

One woman not especially thrilled with how Nielsen used her position of power is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who was slated to appear at the event but dropped out in protest.

With respect and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/rhKpRYf6gF — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 21, 2019

As if Carlile’s well-publicized drop-out weren’t message enough, on Tuesday morning, some protesters showed up to the site of the Summit, the Mandarin Oriental hotel, and drove around in a Billboard truck that read: “Powerful women don’t put kids in cages.”