Here’s where to get your Burger King Ghost Whopper before they sell out

Four years ago Burger King got in the Halloween spirit by releasing a limited-edition “Halloween Whopper” with a black bun at U.S. stores. Starting Thursday Burger King will launch another Halloween-themed Whopper, but it’s almost exactly the opposite of what came before. You see, instead of having a black bun, Burger King’s new Halloween “Ghost Whopper” will have a white bun.

Get it? White because it’s a ghost.

ChewBoom says the Ghost Whopper’s bun is a white cheddar cheese-flavored sesame seed bun, but other than that the Ghost Whopper contains all the same ingredients you’ve come to love: a quarter-pound meat patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, and ketchup.

The bad news is your ability to get a Ghost Whopper is extremely limited. You can only get the new Halloween burger at 10 Burger King locations across the country:

19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit

3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis

2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia

2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix

822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio

6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

35 Powell Street, San Francisco

5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA

1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC

2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

The limited locations make the Ghost Whopper rarer than actual ghost sightings.