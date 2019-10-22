advertisement
  • 6:56 am

Here’s where to get your Burger King Ghost Whopper before they sell out

[Photo: courtesy of Burger King]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Four years ago Burger King got in the Halloween spirit by releasing a limited-edition “Halloween Whopper” with a black bun at U.S. stores. Starting Thursday Burger King will launch another Halloween-themed Whopper, but it’s almost exactly the opposite of what came before. You see, instead of having a black bun, Burger King’s new Halloween “Ghost Whopper” will have a white bun.

Get it? White because it’s a ghost.

ChewBoom says the Ghost Whopper’s bun is a white cheddar cheese-flavored sesame seed bun, but other than that the Ghost Whopper contains all the same ingredients you’ve come to love: a quarter-pound meat patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, and ketchup.

The bad news is your ability to get a Ghost Whopper is extremely limited. You can only get the new Halloween burger at 10 Burger King locations across the country:

  • 19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit
  • 3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis
  • 2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia
  • 2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
  • 822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio
  • 6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
  • 35 Powell Street, San Francisco
  • 5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA
  • 1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC
  • 2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

The limited locations make the Ghost Whopper rarer than actual ghost sightings.

