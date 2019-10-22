Lilium is one step closer to making its flying car a reality

German flying carmaker Lilium has announced a major milestone in the development of its Lilium Jet today, reports CNBC . The company says it has successfully completed more than a hundred tests of the vehicle flying at speeds of up to 62 mph in the last six months.

The completion of more than 100 tests of the car actually flying is significant considering that only six months ago the only thing the company could show off about the car was it taking off vertically, hovering for a bit, and then setting back down again.

The past six months sure have been busy here at @Lilium. The Lilium Jet has completed more than 100 different tests over that period and we’re proud to share our progress with you today. But there’s more! Visit https://t.co/NEcvNiXEqn pic.twitter.com/QzJei4Ia2h — Lilium (@Lilium) October 22, 2019

The Lilium Jet is a five-seater flying car that features 36 electric engines that allow it to take off and land vertically, so no runway is required. The craft is piloted remotely from the ground, and the company hopes to have a fleet of vehicles fully operational by 2025. They envision people hailing Liliums just as they do Ubers today and estimate a flight in New York City from Manhattan to JFK would cost about $70 and take about six minutes.