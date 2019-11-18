This ingenious saucepan is a pot, measuring cup, and colander all in one

For more than 10 years, Food52 has brought James Beard award-winning recipes to the web, sold New York Times best-selling cookbooks , and grown an online community of foodies to more than 13 million people. Last October, after selling other people’s products, the company launched Five Two, its own line of kitchen tools that are designed with the team’s food expertise and the direct input of its community of users . The endeavor resulted in ingenious products such as an apron with built-in pot holders ($45) and practical, perfect staples like this cutting board ($60) with deep grooves, a corner spout to collect and pour juices, and a built-in smartphone stand.

Now Five Two is back with its second in-house collection: cookware. “From the beginning we knew we wanted to do cookware, but it’s a long development process from the engineering and designing,” says Kristina Wasserman, director of Five Two. The result is an affordable cookware line that makes sense—from the sizing of the 12-inch skillet to the textured stonewash handles (which make them less slippery for pot holders and hands).

The line features six brand new items, including a 10-inch nonstick skillet ($89), a 12-inch skillet with a lid ($89), a 4-quart sauté pan ($119), and a stockpot ($119) and 3-quart saucepan ($89) that both have built-in colanders in the form of straining lids. All of the designs were created to look timeless and, more importantly, be useful. “These pots and pans all feature simple but ingenious design,” saya Amanda Hesser, cofounder and CEO of Food52. “We made sure that there are no gizmos or gadgets or unnecessary things added to our designs.”

The features and mindful additions of the designs might go unnoticed by some at first glance. The cookware is made of tri-ply, 3-mm stainless steel (which is thicker than normal), which allows for even heating and prevents hot spots and warping. The steel is even color stable, so that no matter how long you have the cookware, it won’t start yellowing over time. Each piece is completely rivet-less, with welded handles—so there is no buildup, and the cleanup is easy. The cookware also features interior measurement markings so that you don’t have to use (and later wash) measuring cups while cooking. And our favorite feature: The tempered glass lids on the saucepans and stockpot. They’re lightweight, oven-safe up to 390°F, and have a built-in strainer, so you no longer need a colander for your pasta, quinoa, or rice.

Five Two also emphasizes sustainability as a key feature for its cookware collection. That’s why Hesser’s favorite item in the new lineup is the 10-inch nonstick skillet. The nonstick technology isn’t Teflon. All of Five Two’s nonstick skillets and pans are made with the highest quality nonstick ceramic, made of sand and reinforced with diamonds. It’s a technology that’s new to the market and requires extra care, but it’s “so worth it,” says Hesser, when compared to Teflon and other nonstick materials that may release toxic fumes when overheated.

With designs that are again inspired by the readership and community of Food52, the Five Two cookware line is full of products that solve problems and streamline your kitchen.

Shop the collection now at Food Five Two’s website.