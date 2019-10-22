Facebook’s fight to prevent deepfake dystopia gets a powerful partner in Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services is joining the Deepfake Detection Challenge , a contest started by Facebook in which developers will try to create the most accurate deepfake detection tool.

A deepfake video presents a realistic AI-generated image of a real person saying or doing fictional things.

AWS will contribute cash and technical expertise to the initiative, which was launched in early September. AWS will also sit on the Steering Committee on AI and Media Integrity, which oversees the challenge.

Microsoft and the Partnership on AI (which includes Amazon, Google, DeepMind, and IBM) are also participating, as well as academics from MIT, Oxford, Cornell Tech, UC Berkeley, and others. The tech companies will contribute cash and technology and will help with judging detection tools, a Facebook spokesperson told me.

AWS is also throwing in $1 million to help fund the challenge.

The teams that create the winning deepfake detector will have the option of hosting their models in the AWS model marketplace if they choose.

The group of companies and academics has been creating a benchmark product that can be used by people developing deepfake detection tools to measure the effectiveness of their technology. The benchmark includes two batches of videos for testing—one created by Facebook using paid actors and the other crowdsources from users.