How Harper Lee inspired Patreon’s CEO to give money to unknown creators

In 1956, Nelle Harper Lee was an aspiring novelist who paid her bills by working as an airline reservation agent in New York City. That Christmas, her friends Michael and Joy Brown gave her a remarkable gift: enough money to quit her day job and write full time for one year. The subsidy changed her life—and, since it allowed her to dive into the work that eventually became To Kill a Mockingbird, it eventually changed the lives of the many people who have been inspired by the American classic, which has sold more than 40 million copies to date.

Fast forward a few decades. When Jack Conte heard the tale of the Browns’ gift to Harper Lee–his friend, Reddit co-founder and chairman Alexis Ohanian told him about it–he found it tremendously inspiring. “It just got my wheels spinning,” says Conte. “Gosh, why doesn’t that happen more?”

That was an intriguing question. And as cofounder and CEO of Patreon—which lets fans pledge money to their favorite creators—Conte was in a place to do something about it.

His response is Super Patron, a 501(c) nonprofit he’s endowing with $1 million of his own Patreon stock. In its inaugural year, it will give $50,000 to a promising talent. The idea, as with Lee’s benefactors, is to allow a gifted someone to stop worrying about making a living for a year and focus on a creative pursuit, from music to web comics to dance. The effort is Conte’s own side project rather than a Patreon initiative, so that it’s neither a Patreon marketing spend nor perceived as such, he says.

Super Patron isn’t designed to reward anyone who’s already used Patreon to turn a passion into a profession, “where we pick somebody who’s killing it and we’d give them 50,000 extra bucks,” says Conte. In fact, being on Patreon isn’t even a requirement. Instead, he explains, the program will seek out “creators who demonstrate consistent, strong creativity; have a unique and clear artistic voice; and are getting low to medium traction, but have high potential.” The recipient will be chosen by a panel consisting of some of Conte’s favorite creators: motivational speaker/YouTuber Molly Burke, comedian/writer/producer Hannibal Buress, writer/cartoonist Danielle Corsetto, comedian/actress Grace Helbig, and podcasters Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle.

Creators can apply for the grant at SuperPatron.org through November 22; their entry can be in the form of video, text, music, comics, or anything else—as long as the judging panel can experience it in three minutes or less.

“This isn’t winning the lottery”

Conte acknowledges that quitting a job in return for a $50,000 grant will require a leap of faith and discipline. “This isn’t winning the lottery and it’s not the silver bullet,” he says. He also points out that even if things go well, giving yourself a year to devote to personal expression won’t ensure that anything magical will happen by the time December 31 rolls around.