How your personality influences decision-making

When you wander down most supermarket aisles are you befuddled by too much choice?

Do you feel overwhelmed when comparing new phone deals, insurance offers, energy provider plans?

There’s a lot of research in consumer behavior that disputes the notion “more is better”. It says many of us, when confronted with too many options, either make poor decisions or avoid decisions altogether.

But not true for everyone. Some people thrive on choice. Our new research helps you determine if you have the personality type that laps up or overloads on choice.

More or less

Some choice, at least, is always better than no choice. Research using MRI, for example, shows higher activity in the brain’s reward and motivation systems when a person feels a sense of control in a situation.

A sense of autonomy at work, such as being free to choose hours of work, has been identified as crucial to well-being. For those with intellectual disabilities, being free to choose from a wide variety of activities has been shown to develop self-empowerment and social interaction.

Because of this instinctive preference choice, there’s a tendency to believe more choice might be better.