Francis Ford Coppola hates on Marvel, calling MCU movies ‘despicable’

Francis Ford Coppola agrees with Martin Scorsese on the Great Marvel Question of Our Time—and actually thinks his fellow filmmaker was being kind when he described MCU films as “not cinema.”

Let’s refresh your memory. Scorsese spoke with Empire magazine earlier this month during a press run for his latest film, The Irishman. When the topic of the whole superhero genre came up, he said he doesn’t think they qualify as true films and likened MCU movies to theme parks.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know?” he said. “But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Coppola echoed this sentiment over the weekend during an interview with France 24—only he went farther, describing Marvel movies as “despicable.”

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again.”

It’s fair to say that most people don’t watch Marvel movies to attain enlightenment per se, but one person’s cinematic exhilaration is another’s torture—hey, kind of like theme parks! Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn pointed out what he saw as a historical parallel on Instagram.