Skywalker rises in the galactically anticipated final ‘Star Wars’ trailer

Who: Returning director (from The Force Awakens) J.J. Abrams, and the whole gang.

Why we care: No other movie franchise is as heavily obsessed about as Star Wars. It’s not even close. (Okay, fine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at least a little close.) After the much-derided prequel trilogy that launched 20 years ago removed some luster from its legend, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi have brought back many fans in a big way. (The less said about Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the better.) Although there are plenty more projects in play from a galaxy far, far away, including the imminent Mandalorian series on Disney +, this December’s Rise of Skywalker concludes the story George Lucas started with the original trilogy way back when. Will it break box-office records? Probably. Will some middle-aged dads cry during it? For sure. Will it be any good? With recent Fast Company cover boy J.J. Abrams at the helm again, we’re fairly optimistic. Can you watch the just-released final trailer for it, right here and right now? Absolutely.