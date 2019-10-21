Walmart sausage recall: 3 products to avoid over salmonella fears

Over 6,000 pounds of meat products sold at Walmart are being recalled due to salmonella contamination fears, reports CNN . The recall relates to three products Walmart sells that are part of the Great Value frozen foods made by George’s Prepared Foods. The three products are as follows:

Great Value Original Breakfast Turkey Patties 24.92oz with a use-by date of 10/24/2019

24.92oz with a use-by date of 10/24/2019 Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties 35.6oz with use-by dates of 11/05/19 and 11/03/19

35.6oz with use-by dates of 11/05/19 and 11/03/19 Great Value Original Pork Sausage Patties 24.9oz with a use-by date of 10/16/19

According to a post on its website, George’s Prepared Foods initiated the voluntary recall and contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services after quantities of the three products at its Caryville, Tennessee, facility tested positive for salmonella. Announcing the recall, the company stated:

George’s Prepared Foods, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall a total of 6,444 pounds of Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties (24.92oz and 35.6oz sizes) and Great Value Original Breakfast Turkey Patties 24.92oz that had been sequestered for disposal at a third-party cold storage facility but were inadvertently shipped from the storage facility into commerce.

As of now, there have been no reports of salmonella poisoning due to the products. However, if you have any of the three products, you’re instructed not to open or use them and either throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers can also contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care operations with questions or concerns at 1-800-471-9665 or CustomerCare@georgesinc.com.