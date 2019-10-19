Here’s what it feels like to sprout an extra pair of robot arms

Like many people, I’ve often wished for another pair of hands to juggle complex tasks. I’ve assumed I’d be in charge of them. But that was not the case when I strapped on a robotic assembly called Fusion at the CEATEC tech trade show —Japan’s equivalent of our CES .

Instead, this wearable gadget had a second person controlling my bonus robotic arms through an Oculus Rift S virtual-reality headset. That turned out to tricky for both of us.

The Fusion operator has to move the Oculus controllers in the right direction and manipulate them correctly—a joystick to direct each robotic thumb, then buttons to open or close each robotic index finger or the combined last three digits on each non-human hand. (That last limitation meant that I could not flip off anybody with the Fusion’s middle fingers.)

Working these controls was frustratingly non-obvious, as I struggled to get one electronic extremity to grasp a paper cup and use the other to drop a plastic ball in the cup. It was as if I’d just evolved opposable thumbs.

Merely seeing these hands in the Oculus headset was tricky, because they kept swimming out of reach at the bottom of the view provided by that VR device’s head-worn display.

Donning the Fusion equipment provided a different challenge. You wear 26 pounds of gadgetry like a backpack that happens to be stuffed with servos and software, with straps to hoist over each shoulder and two straps to fasten across your chest.

It felt weirdly alive, with actuators rumbling across my back to drive the arms and hands. A separate assembly with paired cameras and microphones perched over my shoulder like a cybernetic second head.