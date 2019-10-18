AT&T TV Now is hiking prices across the board…again

Back in March, AT&T blew up its DirecTV Now streaming service (later renamed to AT&T TV Now) with a smaller channel lineup and higher prices. Now, the company is raising prices again, both for newer subscribers and for customers grandfathered into AT&T’s previous offerings.

AT&T’s entry-level “Plus” package will increase from $50 per month to $65 per month starting in November, Variety reports, and legacy AT&T Now plans are increasing by $10 per month across the board, according to The Streamable. Prices will rise to $60 per month for the basic “Live a Little” package, $75 per month for the “Just Right” package, $85 per month for the “Go Big” bundle, and $95 per month for the “Gotta Have It” tier. Additionally, customers who got the Go Big plan for $35 per month as an early-bird discount in 2016 will see rates rise to $50 per month.

AT&T says the price hikes “reflect the cost to deliver content to our customers.” That may be true, but the company is also focused more on profitability than growth in TV as it tries to reduce debt from acquiring Time Warner last year and DirecTV in 2014. Other live TV streaming services, such as Google’s YouTube TV and Disney’s Hulu with Live TV, don’t have the same burden, which may explain why they’re offering similar channel lineups for less.