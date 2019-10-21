Thinking about hiring a coach? Ask yourself these 5 questions

It seems like hiring a coach is becoming the hottest new accessory for high-achieving individuals—whether it be for business, career, or health. The coaching industry is estimated to be worth $2 billion annually and continues to grow, according to the International Coach Federation (ICF).

It’s an exciting time to be a personal brand, online service provider, or wellness professional—and it’s an exciting time to hire. You might have even noticed your Facebook feed looking a lot like your hometown mall with every kiosk handing out a self-help flyer.

It’s a crowded market, and as a prospective consumer, it’s up to you to do the due diligence and know what you’re buying. As a coach who has spent a lot of time and money on coaching services, I know how valuable they can be in supporting (and improving) your life, health, or business. To make sure that you get the best out of your experience, make sure to ask yourself these five questions.

1. Do I need a coach, a mentor, a teacher, or an expert?

Traditionally, a coach is simply a guide in your own process. Their purpose is to skillfully draw out the answers from within you and provide reflections that help you deepen your awareness and come to your own conclusions. A coach will hold you accountable but isn’t offering expertise other than holding space for you.

These days, service providers who function as mentors, teachers, and experts refer to themselves as a “coach.” But what they’re doing is selling expertise or a knowledge transfer of some kind—whether it be in nutrition, business strategy, relationship advice, spiritual healing, or what have you.

No one function is better than the other, but you need to be clear about what you need. Do you need an expert who has the subject-matter knowledge and experience to help you with what you want to accomplish in your life, health, or business, or do you want a space-holding type of coach?

If you decide that you want the former, make sure he or she is actually qualified to give you advice on your field of interest or has walked the path you’re about to walk and achieved the results you want to get.