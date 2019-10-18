This dangerous selfie got this passenger banned for life from cruises

A Royal Caribbean passenger and her companion have been banned for life from the company’s cruises after she stood on a ship railing to pose for a selfie.

Photos snapped by a fellow passenger some distance away show the unnamed woman in a light blue bathing suit on the outside edge of the Allure of the Seas with her hands over her head.

CNN reported that the giant cruise ship was approaching Labadee, Haiti, when the incident happened.

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement e-mailed to Fast Company. “Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

An estimated 30 million people are expected to take cruises this year, according to the Cruise Lines International Association, an industry trade association.

Some people are growing increasingly reckless when it comes to posing for photos for their social media presences. Dangerous poses can lead to injuries or worse.