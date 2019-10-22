Why Taika Waititi thinks his Nazi comedy ‘Jojo Rabbit’ is exactly what society needs right now

“It’s pretty sad in 2019 that we even need a film like this that explains to people that it was bad to be a Nazi,” says Taika Waititi of his new dark comedy Jojo Rabbit, which is nothing short of a high-wire act of tone and taboo.

Set amid World War II, Jojo Rabbit follows Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a 10-year-old Nazi fanatic whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). Jojo is so sure of the Nazi cause until he discovers that his mom (Scarlett Johansson), an underground Nazi resistance fighter, has been safekeeping a young Jewish girl in their home. Suddenly, Jojo is torn between not wanting to out his mother and his abject disdain for Jews.

At its core, Jojo Rabbit is a coming-of-age story but one that narrowly skirts the line between offbeat and offensive. Waititi certainly isn’t the first filmmaker to satirize Nazis and Hitler. Alan Johnson’s To Be or Not To Be gave us Mel Brooks as a rapping Hitler. Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator became one of his most commercially successful films of all time. David Wnendt depicted Hitler waking up in the 21st century in Look Who’s Back.

However, a comedy about Nazis hits a little differently in Trump’s America.

Emboldened by Trump’s words and actions, there’s been a surge in attacks by neo-Nazis. From the Christchurch attacks in Waititi’s homeland of New Zealand to the shooting in a Quebec mosque, white extremism is a global threat and one that Waititi isn’t aiming to add to with a film like Jojo Rabbit.

“You’ve got to be careful, because you don’t want to be sympathizing too much or trying to redeem all of these characters. What’s the quote? ‘Very fine people on both sides,’—you don’t want to be like creeping into that territory,” Waititi says. “That’s not really what this was about.”

Jojo Rabbit is based on Christine Leunens’s 2008 novel Caging Skies. Leunens’s original story has a far more serious tone, but Waititi wasn’t interested in a heavy period drama. Through several rewrites, Waititi leaned into his background and expertise in comedy and landed on a more absurdist reading of Leunens’s work, mainly in Hitler being Jojo’s imaginary friend.