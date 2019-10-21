These are 10 food trends Whole Foods says you’ll eat up in 2020

What do you want for lunch today? How about for dinner tomorrow, or breakfast three months from now? You might not really know, but Whole Foods thinks it does. The company just released its top 10 list of food trends for 2020.

Obvious conflict of interest aside—their prognostications call out brands they’ll actually carry—but they’re not generally wrong. As Fast Company has reported, the store predicted the coconut-everything craze of 2016 and plant-based boom in recent years (although that one was hard to miss).

“[W]e know that trying new things is one of the top reasons [customers] visit Whole Foods Market,” says Rachel Bukowski, the team leader of product development at Whole Foods, in an email to Fast Company. The list plays into that. “I personally hope that consumers who are curious about food trends will learn something new and be more willing to try it, and I hope consumers that are already familiar with these trends or brands will be excited that they’re ahead of the curve and inspired to follow them through the next year,” she says.

True to form, the company enlisted 50 of its trend-spotting foragers, product buyers, and in-house experts to divine what it thinks we’ll be most hungry for in the year ahead. Their predictions hinge on the idea that customers increasingly care as much about how food is made and as they do its general health benefits. They also raise more existential questions about how we define things like fish sticks. Here’s the range of general agricultural concepts, ingredients, and products Whole Foods bets you’ll be devouring.

Harvests that help the planet: While still a slightly undefined term, the practice of “regenerative agriculture” is all about farming practices that benefit the land (and or environment in general) as opposed to hurt it. Do that right, and you can still make everything from grass-fed beef to gourmet cheeses and tortilla chips sustainably.

Flour in increasingly funky forms: The gluten-free foods movement opened the door for people to start experimenting with classic ingredients like wheat-based flour. That’s led to a whole new wave of leavening agents based on cauliflower, bananas, coconut, and tigernuts, and shelf-ready products that hint at their nutritional benefits, even as desserts.

West African ways of cooking: Technically, snack bar company Kind called this one back in 2019. But Whole Foods believes the region’s spicy flavors, pungent seasonings, and indigenous ingredients with “super” benefits like moringa and tamarind will make their way into ever more juices, condiments, and vegetable-based mix-in powders.