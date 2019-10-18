Google Maps will now let you report speed traps on iPhone

Google has announced that Google Maps users will soon be able to report new types of incidents via the app on their iPhones. In a blog post, Google said it is adding the ability to report new real-time contributions, including speed traps and crashes, to the iOS version of its app this week.

Such reporting is common in other apps, including Waze, which Google owns, and the ability to report speed traps has existed in the Android version of Google Maps for some time. Google said that the reporting feature is one of their “most popular on Android.”

But Google is also adding the ability to report other types of incidents as well—and these new reporting features are coming to both Android and iOS at the same time. Among the new reporting options are debris in the roadway, construction work, disabled and broken-down vehicles, and lane closures.

The new features for both Android and iOS will begin rolling out to users globally this week.