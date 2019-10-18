Kellogg’s new inclusion cereal features 6 cereals and 6 mascots

Kellogg is waking up your mouth in the morning with a new limited-edition breakfast offering called All Together Cereal.

The cereal is made up of six mini boxes—Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Corn Flakes. On the front of the large purple carton are six of the famous Kellogg mascots, such as Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam.

All Together Cereal is an offshoot of of the Battle Creek, Michigan-based cereal giant’s partnership with GLAAD. Kellogg is an official sponsor of GLAAD’s Spirit Day, which was yesterday, and is donating $50,000 to the organization to support its anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

The special box is to “celebrate the belief that we all belong together,” Kellogg said in a statement, adding that it’s “a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

All Together Cereal is now at Kelloggstore.com for $19.99, while supplies last.

According to GLADD, more than 70% of LGBTQ students say they’ve been verbally harassed and close to 60% report feeling unsafe at their schools due to their sexual orientation.