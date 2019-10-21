This ‘game’ can help you divide household duties and emotional labor fairly

Eve Rodsky was a harried working mother of two, en route with one of her young sons to pick up the other. Stopped at a red light, she was trying to use every spare moment to mark up a brief for her work. That’s when the text came in.

“I’m surprised you didn’t get blueberries,” it said.

“I pulled over to the side of the road. And I just started sobbing,” Rodsky recalls. How did this happen to her? She was an educated woman, attorney, mediator, product of a single mother, and “obsessed with organizational management” largely from helping her mother keep on top of bill paying from the time Rodsky was 7 years old. Her plans were to have an equal partner in life. And, now, she was struggling to balance a demanding career and the lion’s share of household duties and caretaking, too.

Women’s “invisible” labor

To many women, Rodsky’s story is a familiar one. It’s no secret that heterosexual women often take on more housework and caretaking than their male partners. When children enter the picture, one study found that mothers do more than two hours of additional work per day versus 40 additional minutes for fathers. Another study suggests that mothers with a husband or live-in male partner sleep less and do more housework than even single mothers. And they’re even asked to do more of the emotional labor at work, too.

As Rodsky began to mull over her situation, she began a “shit I do” list. The list, in actuality, was an Excel spreadsheet that had 98 tabs and more than 1,000 tasks that Rodsky performed between household and caretaking demands. Being the “she-fault” emotional and home labor provider was taking its toll. She sent the list to her husband, eager to share her breakthrough and find a solution.

He sent back an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.