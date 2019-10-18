Who watched the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie? All the young Netflix dudes

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie came vrooming onto Netflix last Friday, and the majority of viewers who gobbled up the continuing story of drug dealer Jesse Pinkman six years after the namesake series ended were exactly who you’d think.

About three-fifths of the audience were guys, and close to 40% of the audience during the movie’s first three days out were guys ages 18-49, according to new data from Nielsen.

Also, an estimated 36% of viewers over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were ages 18-34.

The ratings company said El Camino had a reach of close to 8.2 million unique U.S. viewers. The largest audience tuned in on the first day.

Netflix traditionally has not acknowledged Nielsen’s ratings data and could not be immediately be reached for comment on how El Camino performed. The streaming giant typically keeps its viewership data close to the vest. Nielsen released the data as part of its SVOD Content Ratings service, which offers a window into streaming-TV audience measurement, even when streaming companies aren’t keen to give it up.

Nielsen predicts that the movie, starring Aaron Paul, might draw viewers steadily in the weeks and months to come, because they might first want to go back and watch some Breaking Bad first. The series—which followed the transformation of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, from high school teacher to meth manufacturer—saw an uptick in viewers before El Camino premiered.

“El Camino‘s release is not just one-off content; it’s a potential call to action and an interesting strategy to extend the shelf life of a popular library program—one that benefits both content creator and distributor,” Nielsen said in a statement.