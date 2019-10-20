Why the world is much smaller than you think

Has this happened to you? You strike up a conversation with a complete stranger, only to discover that you share surprising connections. My own brush with this phenomenon took place recently at a conference in Canada.

I was sharing a table with two strangers—one from Israel, the other from Baltimore, Maryland—when the sitcom The Big Bang Theory came up in conversation. As it happened, the science adviser for the show is a good friend, and I never miss an opportunity to mention this. To my surprise, I was not the only one connected to the show.

The Israeli researcher was related to one of the main actors, while the Baltimore researcher worked with my friend’s graduate-school roommate. What a small world, our group agreed when we learned of these connections. We should not have been surprised.

As network scientists who study complex systems composed of many interconnected parts, we know that social networks connecting us through kinship and friendship are often small, in the sense that any two people within the network are connected by unexpectedly short chains made up of social links.

Whom do you know?

One way to explain the small-world effect is the story of Paul Erdős, the peripatetic mathematician. Erdős famously did not pay rent or own property; instead, he spent his life couch surfing at the homes of his mathematician friends. Each visit produced a mathematical paper or two.

Over the years, he wrote hundreds of papers with his hosts. As a tribute, the mathematics community devised the “Erdős number” to measure the collaboration distance to him. Paul Erdős’s co-authors had an Erdős number of 1; people who wrote papers with them had an Erdős number of 2, and so on. About a quarter million published mathematicians had an Erdős number, with a majority of them smaller than 5.

Remarkable as Erdős was, he was quite ordinary from the social network point of view. Anyone can be an Erdős. Let’s pick an “ordinary Joe.” His friends will have a “Joe number” of 1, their friends will have a “Joe number” of 2, and so on. In fact, unless there is something seriously wrong with Joe, half the people in the United States will be linked to him by six hops—degrees of separation—or fewer. Yes, it really is a small world.