See which cities are doing the most to fight back against restrictive abortion laws

Under the Trump administration, reproductive rights have seen a steady degredation, the most recent of which went into effect on September 18. A new rule prohibits healthcare providers that receive Title X funding for reproductive care services from referring patients to abortion providers, which means that organizations now must decide whether to continue to offer those services or lose federal funding (Planned Parenthood chose to forgo the federal dollars ).

As the administration has made changes on the federal level, some states have joined in: Rewire News, a nonprofit outlet focusing on reproductive justice, reported in May 2019 that at least 16 states had introduced “heartbeat bans,” or laws that prohibit abortion as early as six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy (when you can detect a fetal heartbeat).

Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, started her work in the field in the late 1980s, “at a time when there were extraordinary attacks happening at the state level against access to reproductive healthcare and particularly abortion,” she says. “That may sound frighteningly similar to the current state of affairs, but much to my dismay, the potential threat and tenor is even more harsh and disturbing now than when I started this work.”

But the NIRH sees lots of potential for change, particularly beginning at the city level. The organization just released its 2019 Local Reproductive Freedom Index, a study that looked at the policies of 50 U.S. cities as of December 31, 2018, and rated those cities based on a set of 34 “indicators.” Those indicators ranged from initiatives directly tied to abortion access, like local protections for abortion clinics, to more tangentially health-related areas, like paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage.

“The reality is that these are all really interconnected,” says Miller. “We really do recognize, as I believe cities do, that how we treat families, how we address the needs of our communities, whether people are able to have a sustainable income and take care of themselves and their families when they are unwell . . . all of these are intimately linked to the fundamentals of reproductive healthcare.”

Each city in the index got a grade between zero and five stars. The highest score went to San Francisco, which got a 4.5 and has enacted policies supporting abortion clinics and discouraging discrimination in areas like employment and housing. New York City and Chicago score right below San Francisco, with four stars each, while Boston; Los Angeles; Portland (Oregon); Seattle; and Washington, D.C. follow with 3.5 stars each.

The lowest score, 0.5 stars, went to Billings, Montana. El Paso, Texas; Las Vegas; and Omaha, Nebraska each got one star. Cities in Southern and Midwestern states (like Arizona and Utah) ranked among the lowest, while coastal cities tended to fair better. The average score across the cities was 2.3 stars.