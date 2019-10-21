How to train your brain not to give into procrastination

I often teach a course on behavior change in the workplace, and when I do, I start by asking people what behavior they want to change. Often people tell me they want to stop procrastinating.

While I appreciate the desire, this sort of negative framing often dooms people’s efforts from the start. There is hope, though. Here are three things you can do to coach your brain to minimize the influence of procrastination on your productivity.

Focus on action

The problem with saying that you want to stop procrastinating is that brains aren’t well suited to inaction. As I explore in my book Smart Change, the brain has an efficient “go system” that engages goals and drives behavior. When a goal is engaged, this “go system” leads people to pay attention to information related to that goal in the environment—and to act on it.

When someone engages a goal that they don’t actually want to achieve, they can prevent themselves from acting by engaging a second system that I call the “stop system.” This is a set of brain mechanisms that are much less efficient than the “go system” and that inhibit a behavior the “go system” is encouraging. Unfortunately, this braking system is fallible, and so it often fails.

That means that you should never frame an attempt to change behavior in terms of actions you don’t want to perform. Instead, you want to focus on the actions you want to perform in order to succeed. To get started on this, though, you need to understand a little more about the motivation behind procrastination.

Shift your motivation

Procrastination might seem like the exception to the rule that brains are designed to act. After all, procrastination seems to be about not doing something.

At one level, that is true. Procrastination is about not doing a particular thing, such as preparing a big presentation you need to give next week. But that doesn’t mean that your “go system” isn’t driving you to do anything. It just isn’t driving you to do the something that you know is really important.