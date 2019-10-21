The ‘minternship’ might be a fix to your mid-career woes

Feeling stuck or unmotivated in your career? You’re not alone, especially if you’re a millennial. A 2019 survey by Deloitte found that job dissatisfaction is high among millennials, and 49% will quit their jobs within the next two years.

Instead of jumping right into another job, you might consider a “minternship.” Once a way for students to get real-world experience, internships—or “minternships” as some call them at this career stage—are becoming increasingly popular with people in their thirties. Taking a step back and becoming a learner again can help you change your career track or industry or find a job that’s more personally fulfilling.

“Many professionals arrive at their thirties and wonder how they got where they are,” says Sue Hawkes, CEO of YESS!, an executive business coaching firm, and author of Chasing Perfection. “You may be asking what it’s all for, who you are at a fundamental level, and questioning your career path going forward. Is it what you’d hoped for, or did you make commitments based on the ‘shoulds’ that eclipse our twenties?”

A minternship can be a window of time to test and try an opportunity to see if it aligns with the life you truly want to live.

“Taking a minternship is a pause from the busyness of life to offer space and time to observe yourself, your patterns, how much joy and meaning your career offers you while learning, growing, and testing something new,” she says. “Without perspective, people can continue on a hamster wheel of life wondering why burnout, boredom, and complacency result.”

Minternships let you “try before you buy,” says Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob, a people management platform. “Part of the benefit of a mintership is experimentation,” he says. “Someone may think, ‘Maybe I’m missing something,’ or ‘Maybe there’s something out there that’s more rewarding.'”

A chance to learn

Many of today’s employees aren’t looking for career tracks; they’re looking for job experiences, says Zehavi. “Learning and development is the number-one reason to choose a new job,” he says. “Gen-Zers and millennials care less about traditional learning and development, like online courses, and more about mentorship and coaching. They look around an organization and find who is the person they look up to and they would like to be in that position.”