How to build the perfect capsule wardrobe for work

I pride myself on my punctuality. But recently, I had to push an appointment back by 20 minutes. This wasn’t because of subway delays or an accident or a call that ran late. It was because I simply couldn’t figure out what to wear. I’m ashamed to admit that I allowed my indecision over how to pair an oversize blazer with culottes to derail both my schedule and (in my mind, at least) my professional reputation. But I know I’m not alone. Who among us hasn’t wondered, while rooting through a pile of clothes disgorged from an unruly closet: “Isn’t there a better way to do this?”

The answer is: Embrace a work uniform, and put your mind (and your time) toward more productive things than getting dressed.

There are plenty of successful folks who have adopted work uniforms. Steve Jobs famously wore a black turtleneck, New Balance sneakers, and blue jeans nearly every day. Barack Obama, during his presidency, mostly limited himself to dark formal wear. “I’m trying to pare down decisions, he told Vanity Fair in 2012. “I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing because I have too many other decisions to make.” Director Christopher Nolan has said that he began regularly wearing a blue shirt and a blazer after realizing it was a waste of energy to choose a different outfit each day.

Having a consistent wardrobe, though, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. For advice on how to choose, buy, and rock a work uniform, we turned to Sarah Tam, Rent the Runway‘s chief merchant, for advice. Here’s her guide.

Step 1: Be honest with yourself



“You have to find your own personal style by first understanding what suits you—that’s the start to maintaining individuality with a uniform,” Tam says. “Your signature style could be a color palette, certain silhouettes, or adding an accessory, such as a scarf or even a red lip. The key is finding items that make you feel comfortable and confident.” Our favorite classic (universally flattering!) red lip is courtesy of Fenty Beauty’s Poutsicle lipstick in the shade Hot Blooded ($14).

Step 2: Purge your closet of anything that isn’t essential



“Evaluating your personal preferences that encapsulate your personality and lifestyle is the start to finding your uniform,” Tam says. Take an audit of your current wardrobe, and ask yourself the following questions: What are your go-to pieces that make you feel most self-assured? What color palette suits you best? What silhouettes feel most flattering? What aesthetic and visual elements are you attracted to? What words describe your personal style?