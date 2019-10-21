Your complete guide to dark mode on all devices, apps, and websites

Black is the new black on gadget screens, with dark mode becoming an attractive alternative to predominantly light-colored interfaces. Apple helped popularize dark mode when it added the option to macOS Mojave last year and iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 this year. But PCs (starting with Windows 10) and Android mobiles (starting with version 9) also offer their own dark themes or night modes.

All these devices typically change the look of not only the operating system and built-in apps but also many third-party apps, such as Google Chrome, Instagram, and Microsoft Office on mobile or desktop. Some apps and websites have their own dark-mode settings. You can also install browser plugins that convert every page to a dark layout.

Why go to the dark side? It’s the polite choice if you’re using a laptop, phone, or tablet in a dim setting, like on a night flight or anytime the lights are low and other people are around.

Plus, some people claim the dimmer screen is easier on the eyes and more relaxing. There’s some evidence to back this up. A 2013 study by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute found that exposure to bright iPad screens at night depresses the sleep-inducing melatonin hormone. And despite the hype around Apple’s Night Shift feature, a 2018 study found that simply making the light less blue didn’t significantly help melatonin levels. Reducing overall brightness, rather than changing the color, seems to make the difference.

Even if you like dark mode, it may not be the right choice for every time and every app. Fortunately you can fine-tune the feature, toggling it on and off at the operating system, app, and even website level as you like.

Here’s your complete guide to enabling dark mode on every screen you use.