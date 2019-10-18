How to design a 360-degree review process that actually works

Conducting performance reviews tend to be part of a leader’s job description. But how often do managers task their employees with reviewing leadership? How likely are companies to administer workplace culture assessments and take meaningful action as a result? For most companies, the answer to both of these questions is probably “not very often.”

A satisfying workplace culture correlates with employee retention, productivity, and innovation. That’s why it’s a surprise that more companies don’t make a complete 360-degree culture review process one of their regular practices. Here are some tips on how to design a system that will actually help your company.

1. Assessment

Workplace surveys are standard practices for most companies—at least large enough to have internal human resources departments. Surveys can be a great source of easy-to-collect, quantitative data, but a 360-degree process should be a deep dive into the culture and include a qualitative component as well. This is why individual interviews are a critical piece.

Who: Leaders shouldn’t be the ones conducting one-on-one interviews. First of all, most don’t have the time, and employees will rarely be revealing or open with their boss about what he or she could improve. It’s best to have someone like an HR manager do the interview, provided that employees trust them.

How: In addition to the interviewer having a generally good rapport with employees, the interview should be confidential without any report or recording. Instead, you should only record aggregate data to identify themes that you can use in the assessment process.

What: Interview questions should assess at least three areas: coworkers, leaders, and the culture in general. You want to get an idea of what, if any, challenges people are regularly experiencing and any areas that you can improve. Often, people will be hesitant to “talk badly” about their leadership for fear of retribution, even when the conversation is confidential. So, ask questions like: “If you had to choose at least one thing your supervisor could improve on, what would it be?” Or, “If you had to choose, what are two or three undesirable challenges you experience here at work?”

2. Presentation

When it comes to workplace culture assessments, there is almost nothing more frustrating to employees than taking the time to go through a survey, only not to hear anything else. Unfortunately, this happens at so many companies. This is why it is critical to present the findings of the assessment process to the entire team.