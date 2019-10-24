How my gender-neutral upbringing made me a better leader

As the only child of Ukrainian immigrants, I credit the gender-neutral way my parents raised me with a lot of my success in the tech sector today.

Undoubtedly, factors like steering me to play with Legos contributed to my fascination with engineering, and practicing piano for two hours daily taught me a lot about discipline. Other aspects of their unique parenting approach have contributed markedly to my confidence today with leading in a tech space that, traditionally, has been male-dominated.

For example, my parents urged me at a young age to participate in sports, which have been a lifelong love for me. They could have relegated me to traditional sports for girls such as gymnastics, but instead they encouraged me to pursue any sport of interest. I played badminton and Ping Pong alongside both boys and girls. Then, I fell in love with speed and with ice skating as fast as I could. I wasn’t interested in figure skating, so I ended up playing ice hockey with boys.

They encouraged me to play chess, which also ended up paying big dividends in my growth. When we first came to America, my parents sent me to summer camp at Tawonga, outside Yosemite in California. It was awkward at first, but when a boy challenged me to a game of chess, my summer started to turn around. After I won the game and beat his friend, too, we all became fast friends. Our focus as we played more chess together was not on a player’s gender, rather, on the skill required to win.

Confident in my natural abilities, I was undaunted by the size and gender of those around me. That confidence came from a mix of real skill as well as from my parents fostering a belief in me that I could do anything I set my mind to do—something that has carried over in my life beyond sports.

Today, I’m the chief innovation officer at RingCentral, and I can see how my gender-neutral upbringing paved my path toward success in tech. I had played hockey with boys and beat them in chess, so that meant that I knew how to work with men toward a common goal. And there was no question that I belonged in the game, especially because I had the skills. By teaching me to focus on my passions and abilities and not on preconceived notions of what was appropriate for my gender, my parents helped me grow the confidence to show up in any arena focused on what skills I brought to the table, regardless of who else was seated around it.

To pay it forward, I incorporate much of my parents’ gender-neutral approach into the way that I lead, aiming for all of the employees around me, regardless of their gender, to know that they belong in the game too.