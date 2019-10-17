How other countries see Donald Trump, in a single image

If you’re an American who has traveled abroad recently, odds are you’ve at some point been on the receiving end of this question: What the hell is going on with your country right now?

If you’re a Trump supporter, the response is probably something along the lines of: Ass-kicking, America-style, and it’s about time!

The rest of us, however, must either sheepishly shrug, weep in despair, or distance ourselves from the situation at home, all while groping for some concise way to articulate the complicated and embarrassing set of circumstances at hand.

A lot of people around the world are as baffled by the buffoonery of President Donald Trump as Americans are by that of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if not more so. That confusion tends to curdle into alarm, however, the closer that foreigners get to the eye of Hurricane Trump.

Consider, for instance, what one Australian reporter had to say about the experience of attending a full Trump press conference in the U.S. recently: “Most mornings in Australia begin with news from America⁠—the bid to buy Greenland, adjustments to a weather map hand-drawn with a Sharpie or another self-aggrandizing tweet. Our headlines and news bulletins, like headlines and news bulletins everywhere, are full of Trump,” she writes in the Guardian. “But watching a full presidential Trump press conference while visiting the US this week I realized how much the reporting of Trump necessarily edits and parses his words, to force it into sequential paragraphs or impose meaning where it is difficult to detect.”

This piece is a great way to get a sense of how the outside world views Trump. However, words fail to capture what it’s like to truly encounter his inanity for the first time. The face this Italian translator made at the White House yesterday, during a joint press conference with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, does so clearly and comprehensively.