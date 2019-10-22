The one thing you need to do to be more confident

Confidence is both an art and a study. It’s an art because when you watch someone who’s truly confident in what they’re doing, it’s magic. There should be a museum exhibit dedicated to great moments of confidence in history. It’s a study because, odds are, the most confident person you know wasn’t born that way.

Self-assurance takes a deep knowledge of and comfort with yourself and your field. And even if you’re the CEO of a startup (like me), there will always be something new to test your inner cheerleader—a pitch to a new investor, an interview for a podcast you’ve only listened to twice, a panel where you’re the only woman.

In my experience, knowing your stuff—being prepared, doing your research, knowing your numbers, and gathering input and perspectives—is a good start to building that confidence, but it’s not everything.

When it comes to the big questions like pay raises, promotions, and interviewing with an employer you’re psyched about, the defining factor is practice. Practice answering questions. Practice talking about yourself. Practice asking for more.

You might not have the perfect practice “court” or an easy way to simulate the real scenario, so practice on other things.

I practice negotiating every time I have to call a service provider for a contract renewal. If you’re looking for an easy way to start testing out your negotiating or asking skills, go through your bills and start calling your vendors and asking them for better deals. It’s a really satisfying way to practice with real-time, low-stakes results.

Once you’ve mastered negotiation (and significantly lowered your internet bill), seek out other opportunities to fuel your personal and professional growth. Over coffee, share your new app idea with a friend, and ask them to tell you where they think its weak points are. Make small talk with your barista to see how long you can keep the conversation up without feeling that networking twinge in the pit of your stomach. Ask a stranger for a pen, gum, or a tissue to become more comfortable with asking for favors. People pleasers: firmly say “no” to telemarketers, and tell them to add you to their do-not-call list.