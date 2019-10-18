No more excuses, fellas: Free the Work debuts its platform to get diverse creators hired in Hollywood

Underneath the bold headlines and damning statistics highlighting the lack of parity for women and people of color in entertainment, there’s a more nuanced conversation that shouldn’t be ignored. As actor and producer Viola Davis explained at Variety‘s Inclusion Summit back in May, “I do not want to be a part of a rider,” referring to inclusion riders, the legal language actors can bake into their contracts to ensure more diverse representation on their projects. Actor Frances McDormand first put the practice in the spotlight during her 2018 Oscars acceptance speech . “No, seriously,” Davis said. “I don’t want to be a part of any piece of paper that has to force people to see me.”

It’s a delicate argument: On the one hand, inclusion by any means necessary does yield the desired result of having a wider range of representation both in front of and behind the camera. On the other, being just another checked box can swiftly lead to tokenism or feeling like actual talent is eclipsed by gender or ethnicity.

“There’s a lot to be said about the inclusion rider and a lot of things that exist in the industry that are suggesting a punitive approach to hiring,” says filmmaker Alma Har’el. “The punitive part is what I think is problematic.”

Har’el’s solution is Free the Work, a searchable database of underrepresented creators that Har’el calls “a sexy version of Spotify meets IMDb.”

“There’s this feeling that hiring women directors or people of color is something that [you] have to do as part of woke culture,” Har’el says. “We really want to move the discussion away from ticking the box of diversity and inclusion, to making people understand that they’re missing out on the best talent out there.”

In addition to being a database for emerging directors, writers, cinematographers, and other creatives, Free the Work also features such notable professionals as Lena Waithe, Lucas Hedges, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Soloway, and Natasha Lyonne, who are able to curate lists recommending everything from music directors they love to women in comedy to noteworthy nonbinary voices.

But Har’el didn’t want Free the Work to rely solely on knowing who you’re searching for or curated recommendations, so the platform also uses machine-learning algorithms to surface new suggestions based on previous searches. The platform will also roll out content for emerging talent covering the basics like how to create a pitch deck, what to put on your reel, and so forth. The goal of Free the Work is to be a resource for up-and-coming creators as well as making finding those creators as intuitive as finding your next favorite band or lunch spot.