You can now write spooky stories in Stephen King’s house, if you make the cut

Who: The master of horror and author Tabitha King.

Why: Where one creates art may have an impact on the art itself. In the early-90’s, Trent Reznor rented out the house on Cielo Drive where some of Charles Manson’s disciples famously murdered Sharon Tate and four others. The Nine Inch Nails maestro thought this morbid piece of real estate had the perfect atmosphere for recording his masterpiece, 1994’s The Downward Spiral, though he would later express regret over the decision. There are far less disrespectful ways to channel haunted vibes while working on an art project. For instance, you could simply stay at Stephen King’s house.

According to Rolling Stone, Stephen and Tabitha King are officially designating their Bangor, Maine, home as a nonprofit and converting it into an archive of the beloved author’s work, as well as a writer’s retreat. (The Bangor City Council officially approved the rezoning initiative earlier this week.) Since the Kings spend a significant amount of their time traveling, they decided that museum-ifying their longtime residence in the town that inspired King’s fictional Derry just made sense as an act of preservation.

Superfans will now be able to take restricted tours of the gated, appropriately dark-red house by appointment only and apply for one of the five-at-a-time available writers retreat slots. Since the house produced two accomplished writer sons, perhaps it will have a similar impact on the writers who breathe its rarified air temporarily.