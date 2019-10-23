The illegal interview mistake women say companies are making

We all know—or think we know—the questions that are inappropriate to ask during an interview. Questions about race, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, and parental status are all illegal, according to the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Laws .

Yet in August, when my company InHerSight surveyed 2,500 women about whether they’d ever been asked about marital and parental status while interviewing for a job, hiring managers did not get a clean bill of health.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said they’d been asked whether they have children and 14% whether they plan on having kids. Twenty-eight percent were asked if they are married, and 12% if they plan on getting married.

Considering measures surrounding interview protocol are put in place to protect women and minorities from discrimination in the workforce, this data is worrisome. Some of those women who said yes in our poll might not have received job offers because they plan on having kids one day. No woman should have to wonder whether her desire to have children is affecting her career prospects. Pregnancy discrimination is a real problem.

Still, even while acknowledging the implications of this data, a part of me understood when we pulled these stats how the conversation could happen without malintent or even awareness of wrongdoing—because families and children are what we’ve all learned to talk about with women.

Romance, interpersonal relationships, and nurturing are still considered to be go-to topics for connecting with and getting to know women. That’s why women’s magazines dedicate a large portion of their content to articles on dating, marriage, and parenthood. It’s also why society continues to cast romantic comedies and “chick lit” in a feminine light.

Let me be the first to say there’s nothing wrong with conversations about love, relationships, and motherhood. Your family, your lovers are, after all, a part of your life. Women are and should be proud of these accomplishments.