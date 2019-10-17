Airbnb’s latest stunt is a sleepover in Barbie’s Malibu Dream House

Sales of the 60-year-old doll have been in decline over the last few years, partly because millennial parents have not been thrilled about buying their children unrealistically thin dolls that are scientifically proven to lower their self-esteem. Three years ago, Barbie’s parent company, Mattel, tried to reboot the brand by offering dolls with a wider range of skin tones and body shapes, and it has also sought to align the doll with progressive millennial-friendly values, such as supporting LGBT rights and open borders, through Instagram posts of Barbie wearing “Love Wins” and “People Are People” T-shirts. All of this has helped lift sales slightly, but it’s fair to say that Barbie no longer has the widespread appeal it once did.

Despite all that, Airbnb’s latest stunt revolves around Barbie: Airbnb announced that starting today, Barbie is listing her Malibu Dreamhouse on the platform. It will be available for a single two-night stay for one guest and up to three friends, since the house sleeps four, with two bedrooms and two baths. (So if you’re pretending to be Barbie, you can bring Ken along, together with your respective best friends, Midge and Allan.) According to Airbnb, this “once in a lifetime opportunity” will only cost $60 a night, a nod to Barbie’s 60th anniversary this year. In other words, this is not a real listing: It’s a promotional stunt.

In pictures, the Dreamhouse looks very . . . pink. There’s an infinity pool in the backyard with pink and white beach balls, along with pink deck chairs, since there is nothing Barbie loves more than sunning herself in a bikini. One room is equipped with a walk-in closet full of well-known Barbie outfits, including a neon 1980s-style aerobics outfit, a firefighter uniform, and a spacesuit. (Presumably, whoever snags this two-night stay will be a woman and have the same proportions as the original Barbie doll. That would be unfortunate, because according to research from the University Central Hospital in Helsinki, Finland, a real live human with Barbie’s body would lack the 17-to-22% body fat necessary to menstruate.) And of course, since Barbie needs to stay in shape to maintain her unrealistic body, there is even a pink basketball court, along with a pink exercise ball and pink weights. The kitchen is fully stocked with food, along with cookware that is, of course, pink.

But that’s not all. The extravaganza comes with even more perks. You’ll get a meet-and-great with the celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins, along with hair makeovers. You’ll get a cooking lesson with chef Gina Clarke-Helm, who owns a popular Malibu restaurant. And to highlight some of Barbie’s other interests, you’ll get a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, as well as a one-on-one fencing lesson with Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has her very own doll, one of the first to wear a hijab.

Decking out this Dreamhouse to make it look like Barbie’s Malibu property, as well as bringing on all of these experts and celebrities, is clearly an expensive endeavor for Airbnb. The company has invested heavily in marketing in recent years. According to new financial data obtained by the Information, the company’s operating losses in the first quarter of 2019 more than doubled over the year before, to $306 million, “a result in part of a sharply increased investment in marketing,” writes reporter Cory Weinberg. In the first three months of 2019, it invested $367 million in marketing, up 58% from last year. This was a bigger increase than in any other category, including product development and customer service, Weinberg explains.

(When I reached out to Airbnb about the company’s marketing budget, a spokesperson for the company said, “We can’t comment on the figures, but 2019 is a big investment year in support of our hosts and guests.”)