Andrew Yang vaults to the front of the 2020 pack with a surprisingly big haul from Big Tech

Maybe the besieged residents of Silicon Valley have finally found their savior. Under attack on all fronts—by a bipartisan posse of politicians, pesky journalists, leading presidential candidates, and the public—over their privacy practices and monopolistic tendencies, employees at large tech companies are increasingly turning to one of their own to help them avoid calamity.

Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur turned presidential candidate, raked in donations from Big Tech in the third quarter of 2019, getting $73,638 from employees at Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. That’s more than double the total he raised in the first two quarters of this year, out-raising candidates who poll better than him nationally such as Pete Buttigieg ($52,331) and Kamala Harris ($33,317).

And his fundraising haul in the quarter puts him neck and neck with Elizabeth Warren ($87,584) and Bernie Sanders ($95,286). Maybe that’s because he’s taken a more nuanced approach to reining in the industry. At Tuesday night’s debate, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders jousted over who would be tougher on Big Tech, with the Massachusetts senator taking aim at Amazon in particular, saying the company “runs the platform, gets all the information, and then goes into competition with those little businesses.”

“Look, you get to be the umpire in the baseball game or you get to have a team, but you don’t get to do both at the same time,” she said. “We need to enforce our antitrust laws, break up these giant companies that are dominating Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Oil, all of them.”

Sanders chimed in that he’ll have “the guts to appoint an attorney general who will take on these huge monopolies, protect small business and protect consumers by ending the price fixing that you see every day.”

But Yang took a more subtle approach, knocking down Warren’s remedy and suggesting instead “new solutions and a new toolkit,” without offering specifics. “There are absolutely excesses in technology, and in some cases having them divest parts of their business is the right move. But we also have to be realistic that competition doesn’t solve all of the problems.”