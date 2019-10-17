Here’s how to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘unfiltered’ talk on free speech and the internet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced (via a Facebook post , of course) that he will be giving a live speech about his “unfiltered” and “most comprehensive” views on “voice and free expression” on the internet. The speech will be live-streamed today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

I've been writing a speech about my views on voice and free expression that I'm giving tomorrow. It's the most… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Though he doesn’t refer to it in his Facebook post announcing the upcoming speech, it will follow almost a week after presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren repeatedly called Facebook out for allowing politicians and their supporters to run ads that contain patently false information. Warren said that by allowing this, Facebook has been turned “into a disinformation-for-profit machine.”

Facebook changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies—explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine. This week, we decided to see just how far it goes. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

Matter of fact, to prove her point, Warren submitted a political ad to Facebook claiming Zuckerberg had endorsed Donald Trump for reelection. Warren says Facebook “quickly” approved the ad, which was made live on its platform.

We intentionally made a Facebook ad with false claims and submitted it to Facebook’s ad platform to see if it’d be approved. It got approved quickly and the ad is now running on Facebook. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/7NQyThWHgO — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

This is hardly the first time Facebook has come under fire from politicians for allowing fake news to be distributed on its platform. Matter of fact, Facebook as a whole is a hot-button topic for politicians on both sides of the aisle. Some conservatives have long alleged that Facebook has a bias against those on the right.