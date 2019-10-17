Square’s new Assistant is an AI bot that aims to do one thing well

It turns out that a lot of people will avoid picking up the phone to reschedule things, even if it means being a no-show for an upcoming haircut or nail appointment.

For that reason, Square is now letting business owners automate the rescheduling process with a chatbot called Square Assistant. Business owners that are using Square’s existing Appointments service can now confirm appointments with customers—or let them cancel or reschedule them—via text message, without any human involvement. It’s the first product to come from Square’s acquisition of conversational AI startup Eloquent Labs earlier this year.

Square says that in early testing of the service, sellers saw a 10% drop in no-shows, which might seem surprising until you learn that Square sellers engage more with customers via text messaging than they do by phone or email.

“For some of our customers, SMS is just a more efficient way to interact,” says Ellen Blaine, a former Eloquent Labs engineer who is now a product manager at Square. “With Square Assistant, you can reschedule or confirm an appointment just by texting a couple of words.”

To be clear, the rescheduling part doesn’t happen entirely over text. Once Square Assistant figures out that customers want to change an appointment, it still links them to a web-based calendar, similar to what Square Appointments uses for its initial scheduling.

The AI component, Blaine says, comes from trying to determine what users are trying to accomplish in the first place when they send a text message to the business. Square uses Amazon Mechanical Turk—that is, inexpensive human labor—to train its AI models by annotating different kinds of requests. But the company says the Assistant itself doesn’t involve any human intervention. (Customers are also told up front that they’re interacting with a chatbot, so as not to let them feel tricked.)

“There are a whole lot of ways to ask, ‘Can you reschedule my appointment?’ or ‘Can you confirm my appointment?’ and it would be pretty impossible to enumerate all of them,” Blaine says. “With AI, we’re able to extrapolate from a few examples.”