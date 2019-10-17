25 reasons not to miss the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival

Good things come in fives: Olympic rings, Great Lakes, Backstreet Boys—and the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival is no exception, with an incredible five-day lineup . Thousands of attendees and more than 300 trailblazers in business, culture, social impact, and beyond will converge at the historical Caldwell Factory in West Chelsea, which once housed the workshop of celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. This year’s festival is dedicated to exploring the power and potential of a connected world.

Attendees will see more than a dozen captivating keynotes on the Main Stage and numerous panels and fireside chats on tech, politics, and innovation at the Forum. The festival hub at Union West will host a number of fascinating workshops and dynamic discussions to help forge deeper connections with the people and ideas that are changing our world. More than 85 Fast Track immersive field trips will also take place at creative spaces across the city.

While there’s plenty to see and do at the festival, here are 25 events you won’t want to miss at this year’s #FCFestival.