How to balance alone and social time at work

Do you ever think about how much time you spend solo versus how much time you spend doing things at work with others? For some leaders, schedules fill up with meetings and team events. Other leaders barely take part in social situations.

The delicate balance between solo and social time has an impact on productivity, engagement, and happiness at work. Too much social time often reduces our productivity, focus, and energy. Too much solo time often reduces our connection, sense of alignment, and engagement. The right balance of solo and social time at work looks different for everyone, but to be happy (and productive at work), finding this middle ground is crucial.

Solo times allow you to recharge and reflect

Let’s start with the importance of solo time. Solo time is vital for leaders because time alone allows leaders to foster a point of view, focus, and reenergize. How often do you take time alone to return to your core mission and objectives? Without spending time alone reflecting on your mission, vision, and relationships, you are always following. Solo time is where you cultivate a dialogue with yourself.

Yes, it’s difficult to do—especially when the temptation and expectation of social time surround us both physically and digitally at work and at home. But it’s a crucial part of moving forward. Without taking the time to reflect—whether that’s journaling in the morning or sitting at a coffee shop by yourself for a few hours a week—you might not know whether or not you’re moving in the right direction.

Leading a team also requires a lot of energy. You need a break from running meetings, supporting the team, and working toward your goals. But it’s not enough to work alone. Leaders need constructive rest. Constructive rest is the kind of healthy rest you take during (or outside of) work that replenishes your energy. During work hours, constructive rest could look like taking a walk, meditating in a quiet room or in your car, or going for a coffee break. Outside of work, many people engage in activities like watching TV, drinking with friends, or intense exercise classes to force themselves to take a break from work. But those practices rarely restore your body and mind in a way that is sustainable and fulfilling. Activities like walking in nature, reading a book, sleeping, practicing yoga, and freewriting are all examples of real constructive rest.

Without first replenishing your cup of energy and connection to your inner purpose, you can’t engage with others authentically from a place of genuine, stable support. Now let’s move on to social time, or team time, which is an essential counterpart to our time alone.

Social time is an opportunity for positive engagement

Most leaders find that social time takes over their day-to-day work schedule. Leaders that manage teams tend to prioritize social time over solo time. For leaders that don’t manage a team, social time happens through cross-functional work and more casual interactions with others. Sometimes, social time is seen as unnecessary because meetings, side conversations, and group gatherings take focus and space away from the actual work.