This is what I learned as a millennial managing other millennials

When you picture the people who have a tough time managing millennials, another millennial probably doesn’t come to mind. But as someone who is a part of that generation, I actually found it hardest to manage millennials at the beginning of my career, or even identify with them at all. Some of the millennials I’ve managed felt like they deserved my job. Others want the same autonomy I have. And some of them are the nightmare the media has painted them to be: lazy, entitled, and demanding.

At first, my knee-jerk reaction was to quickly write off annoying behavior as something wrong with an entire generation (of which I was clearly the outlier). But when I took the time to understand why an employee acts a certain way, I usually discovered someone extremely motivated and hard-working. The trick is learning how to channel millennials’ strengths toward better results, so it’s a win-win for everybody.

Listen to the reasoning behind the demand

Sometimes, the requests millennials make aren’t about the specific demand but a signal that they’re ready for something bigger.

For example, I had a team member complain that our open office environment was making it impossible for her to get her work done and that she needed her own private space to work. Though I was reluctant at first (I designed an open office for a reason), I did something that felt counterintuitive at the time but now seems obvious. I seriously considered her request and her feelings. I let her move into a private room that wasn’t being used, and I also assigned her as the leader of an important project. What followed was pretty amazing. She sunk her teeth into that project like nothing I’d ever seen from her before and ended up spending 90% of her time out in the open area collaborating with others. Mission accomplished.

Before you jump to a conclusion, take a minute to understand the reason for the ask. Meeting their demand–within reason, of course–can send a message that they are understood, valued, and respected at the company, which, in turn, can make them more motivated to do great work.

Show them their impact

It’s critical to make sure the company’s impact is visible to employees by creating opportunities for them to see their contributions.

GoldieBlox’s mission is getting girls into STEM, and it is a big part of what attracts millennials to work with us. Every employee at GoldieBlox, regardless of their role, is encouraged to participate in various activities with kids, from running our booth at VidCon to getting feedback from our Kid Council. It’s these moments of getting to see how our work lights up a kid’s face that reminds everyone, in the most visceral way, why we show up to work every day.