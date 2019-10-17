These are the challenges that blind people have in navigating the workplace

Communities across the world observe White Cane Day on October 15 to recognize the contributions of people with blindness and low vision and to promote equal opportunities. The day was first observed in the U.S. in 1964, when Congress passed a law to increase awareness about the cane’s role in promoting independent, safe travel for people with blindness or low vision.

The large disparities in employment rates that have historically existed for people who are blind still exist today. The most recent data from the American Community Survey indicates that 44.2% of people who are blind are employed, and 10% are unemployed. This compares to an employment rate of 77.2% and unemployment rate of 4.8% for people without disabilities. Why does employment continue to be a challenge for so many people who are blind? It may be that perceptions about the capabilities of the population have not changed. Employer perceptions about blind people One of the most common barriers to employment for people who are blind is negative employer attitudes. In several studies conducted between 2012 and 2017 with almost 1,000 employers, we measured employer attitudes and knowledge about how blind people can perform basic job functions. We included a measure of explicit (self-reported) attitudes toward individuals who are blind as employees and a measure of implicit attitudes about the competence of people who are blind. Implicit attitudes refer to subconscious beliefs or stereotypes that a person may hold but not be aware of and thus would be unable to report. Our research with employers revealed the following: Employer knowledge is limited about how people who are blind can perform basic job tasks.

Self-reported attitudes vary widely among employers, from extremely negative to completely positive, but on average they fall in the middle, or neutral, range of our attitude measure.

Implicit attitudes also vary but on average are strongly negative, indicating that employers tend to automatically associate competence with sighted people and incompetence with blind people.

Knowing how blind people can perform job tasks is related to more positive self-reported and implicit attitudes.

More positive self-reported employer attitudes are associated with a greater likelihood of hiring someone who is blind. Our results verify the importance of employer attitudes toward blind people because of the association between attitudes and hiring. We know that knowledge is associated with more positive employer attitudes, but that knowledge is lacking among employers, and presumably among society in general. One potential avenue to improve employer attitudes is through increasing knowledge about how people who are blind function on the job. Most employers likely assume that a blind person cannot perform many essential job functions, when in reality this is incorrect. People who are blind can perform most jobs that sighted people can. There are not “jobs for blind people”; rather, most occupations in the economy are available to this population, given appropriate accommodations. You might be surprised to learn that people who are blind work in a variety of jobs.

