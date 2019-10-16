9 funny memes from the fourth Democratic debate to help you laugh and not cry

Sometimes, you have to laugh to keep from crying. (See: most of the last three years.)

Every now and then, the fuel for that laughter comes from the very politicians who are fighting against, or responsible for, what we’re crying about. Either these politicians are cracking jokes, which rarely ends well, or everybody else is cracking jokes at their expense. One of the more optimum opportunities for the latter is a presidential debate. These things always end up turning into Political Joke Thunderdome on Twitter, and last night was no exception. Here are the best memes Fast Company noticed emerging from the fourth Democratic debate of this election, which saw a crowded stage of 12 candidates duke it out for viral supremacy. Who is Tom Steyer? Considering that at this point most people would prefer the Democratic field be winnowed down rather than inflated, a lot of viewers were unenthused about seeing a new face on stage. (And Keke Palmer recently gave them a perfect way to express as much.) Never heard of Tom Steyer in my life. Sorry to this man. — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) October 16, 2019 Me looking at Tom Steyer not even knowing who he is and that he was part of the debate. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/gYZ1y4IAXq — Giselle V. (@itsgissel) October 16, 2019 "Who the hell is this?" – All of America when Tom Steyer started talking — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 16, 2019

And of course with esoteric Simpsons references. "And I wore an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time" https://t.co/3urPHGhOUH — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) October 16, 2019 “Will you join me, Elizabeth?” Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard took turns trying to recruit Elizabeth Warren to a pair of positions they’d stated—deleting Trump’s Twitter account and calling for an “end to these regime change wars in Syria,” respectively, to no avail. People online had fun with these requests and with Warren’s utterly unfazed response. WHEN will elizabeth warren join me in demanding that Under The Dome get renewed for another season — @ewarren what are you afraid of?? — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 16, 2019 Everyone wants Liz Warren specifically to join them in some random venture!!!! We should make an app. “Liz Warren, will you join me in supporting the public stoning of couples in restaurants that have to sit on the same side of the table?” #DemDebate — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 16, 2019 #DemDebate Tulsi Gabbard: I hope Elizabeth Warren will join me. Elizabeth Warren: pic.twitter.com/cFfsz1tbd7 — Theresa (@theresaaaclare) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is NOT a Russian asset Of course, Tulsi Gabbard using the phrase “regime-change war” to describe the genocide in Syria struck some people as echoing Vladimir Putin’s language about what is currently happening in the region. This turn of phrase would have likely incited some blowback anyway, but it ironically came just moments after Gabbard, unprompted, declared that she is not, in fact, a Russian asset. "CNN said I was a Russian asset. That's ridiculous. Anyway, to solve the problem in the Middle East I would do exactly what Putin wants." -Tulsi Gabbard. #DemDebate — Boo-jamin Screamin' (@BenjaminJS) October 16, 2019 *when Tulsi Gabbard mentions people are calling her a Russian asset then proceeds to do absolutely nothing but reinforce the fact that she’s a fuckin Russian asset* #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/osbovF6JIG — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 16, 2019 Actual propaganda that Tulsi is parroting, in between denying she’s not a Russian asset. https://t.co/gjZPXGT99S — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 16, 2019 Tulsi: I am not a Russian asset

Erryone else: pic.twitter.com/KQkfSi9caD — Kevin (@kevinlizon) October 16, 2019 Beto is Cousin Greg from ‘Succession’ Maybe it was the fact that the Succession finale aired just two nights earlier. Maybe it was Beto O’Rourke’s apparent height advantage at certain moments during the debate. For whatever reason, a lot of people made the connection between the candidate and Nicholas Braun’s eternally put-upon beanpole from the show.

